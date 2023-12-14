Matches (8)
1st Test, Perth, December 14 - 18, 2023, Pakistan tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
(15.4 ov) 82/0
Pakistan FlagPakistan

Day 1 - Session 1: Australia chose to bat.

Current RR: 5.23
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 74.2
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 59/0 (5.90)
Australia bat first in Perth, Pakistan confirm two debutants

The home side were as expected for the opening game of the summer

Tristan Lavalette
14-Dec-2023 • 1 hr ago
4:32

What do Pakistan need to do to win in Australia?

Australia won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan
Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat on an expected bouncy and fast Optus Stadium surface for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan.
Australia will face an inexperienced Pakistan attack on a hard pitch amid sunny conditions in Perth on day one.
Less than a month since their memorable World Cup triumph, Australia return to Test cricket since drawing the Ashes series. A full-strength side will field nine players part of the World Cup squad as frontline spinner Nathan Lyon makes his comeback from a calf injury that prematurely ended his Ashes campaign.
Lyon, just four away from 500 Test wickets, replaces understudy Todd Murphy in Australia's only change from the fifth Ashes Test. Allrounder Mitchell Marsh retained his position over Cameron Green.
Pakistan have lost their last 14 Tests in Australia stretching over two decades. Shan Masood, in his first Test match as skipper since replacing Babar Azam, has promised Pakistan will play positively after an energetic series victory in Sri Lanka in July.
Swayed by the expected pace-friendly conditions, Pakistan opted against a frontline spinner with fast bowlers Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad to make their debuts.
Veteran paceman Hasan Ali was not included with seam-bowling allrounder Faheem Ashraf to also complement spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Allrounder Salman Ali Agha will be Pakistan's only spin option with left-armer Noman Ali sitting out having been expected to cover the loss of injured legspinner Abrar Ahmed. Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed retained his position over Mohammad Rizwan.
The opener of the three-match series will be played amid a rebranded 'West Test' with the 60,000 capacity Optus Stadium hosting its fourth Test match.
Despite initial hope of attracting 30,000 fans for day one, expectations have been pared back considerably with only a quarter of the ground set to be filled.
Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Travis Head, 6 Mitchell Marsh, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Shan Masood (capt), 4 Babar Azam, 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), 7 Salman Ali Agha, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Aamir Jamal, 11 Khurram Shahzad
PakistanAustraliaAustralia vs PakistanPakistan in AustraliaICC World Test Championship

Tristan Lavalette is a journalist based in Perth

Australia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
DA Warner
not out5042
UT Khawaja
not out2953
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 1)
Total82(0 wkts; 15.4 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
PAK220024100.00
IND21011666.67
NZ21101250.00
BAN21101250.00
AUS52211830.00
WI2011416.67
ENG5221915.00
SL202000.00
SA------
Full Table
