Mir six-for, Usman 96 take table-toppers Sultans past struggling Qalandars

Sultans now have five wins in six games while Qalandars are without any victory after six outings

Multan Sultans 214 for 4 (Usman 96, Shaheen 2-39) beat Lahore Qalandars 154 (Farhan 31, Usama 6-40) by 60 runs

Usama Mir became the first spinner in PSL history to grab a six-wicket haul as Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 60 runs on Tuesday , handing the two-time champions their sixth straight loss. Legspinner Mir picked up 6 for 40 and bowled out Lahore for 154 in 17 overs.

Table-topper Multan posted this season's highest score of 214 for 4 despite resting overseas players Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan and David Willey. Usman Khan of UAE filled Malan's shoes with a blistering knock of 96 off 55 balls and Iftikhar Ahmed provided a perfect finish by smashing unbeaten 40 off 18 balls.

Multan captain Mohammad Rizwan fell without scoring for the second time in the last three games when Shaheen Shah Afridi clean-bowled him with a delivery that perfectly shaped into the batter in the first over.

But Usman kept counterattacking and hit 11 fours and two sixes as he capped his half-century stands with Reeza Hendricks (40), Tayyab Tahir (21) with a 60-run partnership with Ahmed off just 28 balls in the death overs.

Usman, who was dropped by Carlos Brathwaite on 89 at point, holed out to deep square leg in the last over to give Shaheen (2-39) his second wicket.