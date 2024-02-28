Matches (16)
14th Match (N), Lahore, February 27, 2024, Pakistan Super League
Multan Sultans FlagMultan Sultans
214/4
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
(17/20 ov, T:215) 154

Sultans won by 60 runs

96 (55)
usman-khan
105.34 ptsImpact List
usman-khan
Mir six-for, Usman 96 take table-toppers Sultans past struggling Qalandars

Sultans now have five wins in six games while Qalandars are without any victory after six outings

Associated Press
28-Feb-2024 • 3 hrs ago
Usama Mir bagged a six-wicket haul&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

Multan Sultans 214 for 4 (Usman 96, Shaheen 2-39) beat Lahore Qalandars 154 (Farhan 31, Usama 6-40) by 60 runs
Usama Mir became the first spinner in PSL history to grab a six-wicket haul as Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 60 runs on Tuesday, handing the two-time champions their sixth straight loss. Legspinner Mir picked up 6 for 40 and bowled out Lahore for 154 in 17 overs.
Table-topper Multan posted this season's highest score of 214 for 4 despite resting overseas players Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan and David Willey. Usman Khan of UAE filled Malan's shoes with a blistering knock of 96 off 55 balls and Iftikhar Ahmed provided a perfect finish by smashing unbeaten 40 off 18 balls.
Multan captain Mohammad Rizwan fell without scoring for the second time in the last three games when Shaheen Shah Afridi clean-bowled him with a delivery that perfectly shaped into the batter in the first over.
But Usman kept counterattacking and hit 11 fours and two sixes as he capped his half-century stands with Reeza Hendricks (40), Tayyab Tahir (21) with a 60-run partnership with Ahmed off just 28 balls in the death overs.
Usman, who was dropped by Carlos Brathwaite on 89 at point, holed out to deep square leg in the last over to give Shaheen (2-39) his second wicket.
Mir ran through Lahore's middle order quickly when he had Rassie van der Dussen (30) caught in the deep, found the outside edge of George Linde's bat and then bowled Jahandad Khan off a full-pitched delivery in one over. Mir claimed the last two wickets in his final over as Multan moved to the top of the table with five wins in six games.
Win Probability
MS 100%
MSLQ
100%50%100%MS InningsLQ Innings

Over 17 • LQ 154/10

Salman Fayyaz c Mohammad Rizwan b Usama Mir 8 (4b 0x4 1x6 8m) SR: 200
W
Zaman Khan c Tayyab Tahir b Usama Mir 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 33.33
W
Sultans won by 60 runs
Qalandars Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Sahibzada Farhan
caught3121
Fakhar Zaman
bowled2316
HE van der Dussen
caught3022
Kamran Ghulam
caught129
Sikandar Raza
caught177
Shaheen Shah Afridi
stumped95
GF Linde
caught57
CR Brathwaite
not out147
Jahandad Khan
bowled01
Salman Fayyaz
caught84
Zaman Khan
caught13
Extras(b 4)
Total154(10 wkts; 17 ovs)
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MS651101.154
QG43160.345
PZ5326-0.285
KK3214-0.420
IU4132-0.082
LQ6060-0.948
Full Table
