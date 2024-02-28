Mir six-for, Usman 96 take table-toppers Sultans past struggling Qalandars
Sultans now have five wins in six games while Qalandars are without any victory after six outings
Sultans now have five wins in six games while Qalandars are without any victory after six outings
Over 17 • LQ 154/10
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|31
|21
|bowled
|23
|16
|caught
|30
|22
|caught
|12
|9
|caught
|17
|7
|stumped
|9
|5
|caught
|5
|7
|not out
|14
|7
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|8
|4
|caught
|1
|3
|Extras
|(b 4)
|Total
|154(10 wkts; 17 ovs)