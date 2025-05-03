Babar, Sadaqat, bowlers hand United second successive loss

Peshawar Zalmi 147 for 4 (Sadaqat 55, Babar 53*, Dwarshuis 1-23) beat Islamabad United 143 for 9 (Farhan 36, Ali 3-26, Talat 1-14) by six wickets wickets



Peshawar Zalmi put together one of the bowling performances of PSL 2025 to restrict the usually free-flowing Islamabad United to 143 before cantering to a six-wicket victory. Mohammad Ali 's 3-26 was the pick, but each of the four frontline bowlers conceded between 26 and 29 in their allotted quota and picked up wickets to set up a straightforward chase.

Zalmi wobbled at the start of the chase, losing three quick wickets, before a 102-run stand between Maaz Sadaqat and Babar Azam , each of whom scored half-centuries, saw Zalmi canter to a win that keeps their playoff hopes alive and well.

Things looked much less certain after the first few overs of the second innings. Mitchell Owen, promoted to open the batting, slapped the first ball for six before falling the next delivery to Kyle Mayers. Ben Dwarshuis, meanwhile, drew the off-colour Saim Ayub into chopping on cheaply and just before the end of the powerplay, Mohammad Haris misread a slower delivery. Zalmi were suddenly 38 for 3 with Babar looking scratchy and the three most established power-hitters back in the pavilion.

But the bowlers had left them a relatively straightforward task, and the asking rate was still below eight. Sadaqat broke the shackles with a pair of elegant boundaries, getting off to a quick start that allowed Babar to play at his own, more sedate pace. In under-par chases, Babar's reliability makes him a vital asset, and as the gas began to wheeze out of United's attack, the chase began to look like a procession.

By the end, Babar's old confidence was back, stepping outside the line and whacking Naseem Shah over mid-off before easing to his second half-century this season. While Naseem did coax Sadaqat into an edge to remove him before the end, Zalmi were on the cusp, getting over the line when Max Bryant eased Dwarshuis towards midwicket.

That the chase looked easy, though, was down to a superb showing with ball in hand after Zalmi had lost the toss. Both sides made four changes, but it was Zalmi's bowlers who appeared the most inspired. While three overs in the middle of the powerplay yielded 39 runs and Islamabad did get themselves up to 57 without the loss of a wicket, United couldn't find the strokeplay that characterises their brand as frequently.

It wasn't until the eighth over that the first wicket fell, but by then, United were already being dragged back. The run rate had dipped below seven, and Ahmed Daniyal drew a false shot from Sahibzada Farhan, the opener had scored 36 in 35 balls. That first wicket brought a flurry more, with Mohammad Ali getting his first when Kyle Mayers, who had opened the batting, fell in the 10th over after scoring a workman-like 18. Saim Ayub's carrom ball got the better of Salman Ali Agha, and to make things worse, Shadab Khan would later be forced off the field for the entire game with what looked a hip injury.