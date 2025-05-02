Matches (10)
United vs Zalmi, 22nd Match at Lahore, PSL, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
22nd Match (N), Lahore, May 02, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
United
W
W
W
W
L
Zalmi
L
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IU7 M • 297 Runs • 49.5 Avg • 165.92 SR
6 M • 245 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 161.18 SR
10 M • 305 Runs • 30.5 Avg • 158.85 SR
PZ10 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 121.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IU10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 13.05 SR
6 M • 14 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 9.42 SR
PZ8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 17.7 SR
6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.96 Econ • 13.8 SR
Squad
IU
PZ
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|2 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
