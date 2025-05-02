Matches (10)
IPL (2)
PSL (3)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)

United vs Zalmi, 22nd Match at Lahore, PSL, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match (N), Lahore, May 02, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
C Munro
7 M • 297 Runs • 49.5 Avg • 165.92 SR
Sahibzada Farhan
6 M • 245 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 161.18 SR
Mohammad Haris
10 M • 305 Runs • 30.5 Avg • 158.85 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 121.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Imad Wasim
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 13.05 SR
JO Holder
6 M • 14 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 9.42 SR
L Wood
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 17.7 SR
AS Joseph
6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.96 Econ • 13.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IU
PZ
Player
Role
Shadab Khan (c)
Allrounder
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Hunain Shah 
Bowler
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Muhammad Shahzad 
Batting Allrounder
Colin Munro 
Opening Batter
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Rumman Raees 
Bowler
Saad Masood 
Allrounder
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Salman Irshad 
Bowler
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days2 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News

Rauf, Raza break United's winning streak to seal big win for Qalandars

They became the first team to beat Islamabad United in nearly 14 months, snapping a PSL record 10-match winning streak

Shahzad, Shakeel and Allen lead Gladiators' demolition of Sultans

Having bowled the Sultans out for 89, the Gladiators wrapped up victory with a record 79 balls remaining

Multan to lose Karachi Kings fixture after PCB overrules objections

Sultans, who are bottom of the PSL table, have been left frustrated by the loss of a home game

Faheem Ashraf five-for leads Gladiators' demolition job of Zalmi

Chasing a target of 179, Zalmi could only make 114

Raza and Mitchell take Qalandars to second spot after stunning chase against Sultans

Sultans might have felt their 185 would be enough on a tricky surface, but Mitchell and Raza finished the chase with an over to spare

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU651101.176
LQ74381.110
QG64281.034
KK6336-0.217
PZ6244-0.847
MS7162-2.355
Full Table