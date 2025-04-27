Matches (9)
Zalmi vs Gladiators, 17th Match at Lahore, PSL, Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match (N), Lahore, April 27, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zalmi
L
L
W
L
W
Gladiators
L
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PZ10 M • 344 Runs • 38.22 Avg • 126 SR
9 M • 288 Runs • 32 Avg • 163.63 SR
10 M • 282 Runs • 35.25 Avg • 122.07 SR
10 M • 128 Runs • 14.22 Avg • 119.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PZ8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 19.66 SR
PZ5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.11 Econ • 14.25 SR
QG10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.85 Econ • 14.11 SR
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.49 Econ • 16.08 SR
Squad
PZ
QG
Player
Role
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|27 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
