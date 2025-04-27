Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)

Zalmi vs Gladiators, 17th Match at Lahore, PSL, Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match (N), Lahore, April 27, 2025, Pakistan Super League
PrevNext
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators FlagQuetta Gladiators
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
PZ Win & Bat
QG Win & Bat
PZ Win & Bowl
QG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Babar Azam
10 M • 344 Runs • 38.22 Avg • 126 SR
Mohammad Haris
9 M • 288 Runs • 32 Avg • 163.63 SR
Saud Shakeel
10 M • 282 Runs • 35.25 Avg • 122.07 SR
RR Rossouw
10 M • 128 Runs • 14.22 Avg • 119.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Wood
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 19.66 SR
Ali Raza
5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.11 Econ • 14.25 SR
Abrar Ahmed
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.85 Econ • 14.11 SR
Mohammad Amir
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.49 Econ • 16.08 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PZ
QG
Player
Role
Babar Azam (c)
Batter
Abdul Samad 
Top order Batter
Ahmed Daniyal 
Bowler
Ali Raza 
Bowler
Arif Yaqoob 
Bowler
Max Bryant 
Batter
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Ihsanullah 
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
George Linde 
Allrounder
Maaz Sadaqat 
Batting Allrounder
Mehran Mumtaz 
Bowler
Mohammad Ali 
Bowler
Mohammad Haris 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nahid Rana 
Bowler
Najibullah Zadran 
Middle order Batter
Mitchell Owen 
Middle order Batter
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days27 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News

Warner: 'Handing the opposition the game is just not acceptable'

The Karachi Kings captain was disappointed with his batters' lack of intent during their chase against Quetta Gladiators

Warner: 'Handing the opposition the game is just not acceptable'

Gladiators bowlers turn tables on Kings to defend 142

Kings were cruising at 75 for 1 in the chase before they unravelled

Gladiators bowlers turn tables on Kings to defend 142

Joseph, Babar and Talat lead Zalmi to serene win

Joseph's three-for helped bowl Qalandars out for 129 before Babar and Talat led Zalmi home with unbeaten fifties

Joseph, Babar and Talat lead Zalmi to serene win

Munro, Rizwan fined after chucking gesture sparks altercation

Tempers flared between the two after Munro appeared to accuse Iftikhar Ahmed of bowling with an illegal action

Munro, Rizwan fined after chucking gesture sparks altercation

Gous cuts loose to help Islamabad United maintain unbeaten PSL run

There was a heated exchange between Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed over the latter's action during the chase

Gous cuts loose to help Islamabad United maintain unbeaten PSL run
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU550102.342
KK6336-0.217
LQ52340.561
PZ5234-0.362
QG4224-0.625
MS5142-1.764
Full Table