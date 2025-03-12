Matches (5)
WPL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Malaysia Tri-Nation T20 (1)
The Pacific-France Women Championship (2)

Canterbury vs Wellington, 17th Match at Rangiora, Plunket Shield, Mar 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Rangiora, March 13 - 16, 2025, Plunket Shield
PrevNext
Canterbury FlagCanterbury
Wellington FlagWellington
Today
9:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
CANT Win & Bat
WELL Win & Bat
CANT Win & Bowl
WELL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 13:13
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
Series
Season2024/25
Match days13,14,15,16 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Plunket Shield

TeamMWLDPT
ND530266
WELL522158
CANT522157
CD521253
AUCK512236
OTAGO503228
Full Table