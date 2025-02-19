Matches (9)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Rhinos vs Rocks, 18th Match at Kwekwe, Pro50 Championship, Feb 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Kwekwe, February 19, 2025, Pro50 Championship
What will be the toss result?
RHINO Win & Bat
SRock Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bowl
SRock Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rhinos
W
L
NR
W
L
Rocks
L
W
A
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:30
Match details
|Kwekwe Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|19 February 2025 - day (50-over match)