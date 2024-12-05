Matches (28)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
U19 Asia Cup (4)
SMAT (18)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)

Rocks vs Rhinos, 8th Match at Harare, Pro50 Championship, Dec 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Harare, December 05, 2024, Pro50 Championship
PrevNext
Southern Rocks FlagSouthern Rocks
Mid West Rhinos FlagMid West Rhinos
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
SRock Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bat
SRock Win & Bowl
RHINO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:35
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
Series
Season2024/25
Match days5 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Pro50 Championship

TeamMWLDPTNRR
RHINO321041.437
ROCKS211020.254
EAGLE31202-0.130
MOUNT21102-0.151
TUSK21102-2.033
Full Table