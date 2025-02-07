Sunrisers march into third SA20 final as Royals run their course

Sunrisers Eastern Cape 177 for 2 (de Zorzi 78, J Hermann 69*) beat Paarl Royals 175 for 4 (R Hermann 81*, Pretorius 59) by eight wickets

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) will play in a third successive final after winning two matches in two days. They will take on first-time finalists MI Cape Town on Saturday, with memories of their wins over Pretoria Capitals (2023) and Durban's Super Giants (2024) fresh in their minds. The defending champions have now won knockout matches both batting first and chasing on the Highveld, where MICT last played a week ago, and may fancy themselves as favourites.

For now, they will celebrate another successful campaign, irrespective of whether they win the trophy or not. They have shown all the ingredients for a champion team, specifically that they have enough depth in the squad for sustained success.

Less than 24 hours after beating Joburg Super Kings , SEC returned to Centurion with what looked like a completely different batting blueprint and new bowling plans.

Liam Dawson, who has been both economical and attacking in the tournament so far, was only used when Ottneil Baartman had to leave the field with what looked like a hamstring concern and Aiden Markram bowled a full quota of four overs instead. That may be mostly to do with match-ups against a Paarl side filled with left-handers but also shows the versatility of SEC's attack. Baartman will be a particular concern for them ahead of the final but he will have some time to assess the seriousness of the niggle.

De Zorzi is a particularly interesting case because he is not really considered a T20 player. He was named as a replacement when allrounder Patrick Kruger was ruled out of the tournament with a calf injury and immediately displaced a misfiring Zak Crawley, who only contributed two scores over 20 in eight matches.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been one of the finds of the tournament • Sportzpics

De Zorzi did not initially look the part with 24 runs in three innings and was doubting himself. "It is tough. We don't play that many T20 games," de Zorzi said in the post-match press conference. "I think you would obviously want to play a lot more and find your rhythm or your blueprint. Marco (Jansen) kept saying to me, 'just keep your intent up'. There's definitely times where you look in the mirror and you think, 'Maybe I must put that (hopes of being a T20 player) in the cupboard."

Tonight was not one of those times. Against expectation, de Zorzi pulled off his highest score since his century in the 2018 Abu Dhabi T20. His was an innings that started riskily with a top-edge that fell safely and went for four, and an outside edge that evaded first slip, and then evolved spectacularly. There were drives and cuts but the shot of the night was when the ball became but a speck in the night sky as he pulled Mitch Owen high over deep square leg for six. That shot created distance between Sunrisers and the DLS par score as lightning strikes surrounded Centurion.

The storm didn't arrive but Paarl Royals were still blown away, and one family in particular will have felt they'd navigated changing winds. The Hermann brothers were on either side of this contest and their father, Marius, was in attendance in his custom-made half-and-half shirt and cap. One half is the pink of Paarl; the other is the orange of the Eastern Cape and on the back it says "Hermann supporter."

At least, he was rewarded for the surname. Rubin top-scored with 81 off 53 balls and was key to Paarl getting over 160 but Jordan was there at the end, when SEC won the match. By the end, Marius was in full SEC kit, which was as good a signal as any that Paarl's race was run.

In reality, it ended after their home stretch, where they became the first team to win all five of the games they've played, and when they lost Joe Root to national duty shortly after. "Him leaving left a little bit of a gap with that all-round role," David Mller said. "That one or two overs of spin, or sometimes four and the kind of experience that he has batting through, or getting through the Powerplay, and just playing good cricket shots."

Paarl's attack may also need a re-think after it was primarily set up for the slower, lower conditions of Boland Park and then struggled up-country. In particular, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was the leading wicket-taker at one stage of the tournament, has gone wicketless in the last three games, while Lungi Ngidi, their senior seamer, only played in five of their 12 games and no knockouts. Asked if they could have used him more, Miller concurred.

"We definitely could have. It's a very unfortunate situation… but the way the team is set up, there was only really one position between a couple of fast bowlers and, you know, we went with Kwena (Maphaka) with the extra pace and the left arm variation," Miller said, also dousing any worries that Ngidi is not fully fit. "But Lungi has been bowling a lot outside of the games and really getting back to where he knows he can bowl. He's been fantastic off the field for the squad."

But all is not lost for Paarl. Root's opening partner, Lhuan-dre Pretorius , was the find of the tournament and is currently the leading run-scorer. Though he had a lean patch after his two big scores in his first three games, he struck a sweet 59 in the second qualifier and will be one to watch in future.

"He's unbelievable. He's 18 years old so he's got a lot of time," Miller said. "He plays length really well, he's got a really good head on him and he wants to do well so those are all very good things. He's an incredible talent and I'm really looking forward to watching his progress and seeing what he can achieve."

Some will be saying the same about SEC as they wonder how much more they can win. They remain the only team to win the SA20 and their ability to step up when it matters means it would be difficult to bet against them.