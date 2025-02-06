Matches (9)
Royals vs Eastern Cape, Qualifier 2 at Centurion, SA20, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Royals
W
W
L
L
L
Eastern Cape
W
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 22:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 252 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 121.73 SR
10 M • 241 Runs • 24.1 Avg • 165.06 SR
SEC10 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 135.11 SR
SEC10 M • 227 Runs • 25.22 Avg • 124.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 19.91 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.28 Econ • 19.63 SR
SEC10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 15.85 SR
SEC9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.8 Econ • 13.63 SR
Squad
PR
SEC
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|6 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
