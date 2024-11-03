Lovell's maiden ton puts Queensland in the box seat against NSW

Queensland 406 for 5 (Lovell 146*, McDermott 87, Hearne 58, Khawaja 58, Hadley 2-63) lead New South Wales 239 (Patterson 91, Edwards 88, Lovell 3-13) by 167 runs

Queensland No.3 Angus Lovell 's maiden first-class century has powered the Bulls to a commanding 167-run lead in their Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales.

Lovell went to stumps on day three unbeaten on 146 after crafting a patient innings at Cricket Central in western Sydney.

Queensland started Sunday at 96 for 2, but finished it at 406 for 5 thanks to Lovell's heroics. The 25-year-old put on a 310-run stand with Ben McDermott , who made 87 off 143 balls including 12 fours, as Test quick Josh Hazlewood failed to take a wicket in 24 overs.

All of the Bulls' top-six got starts as they raced past NSW's first-innings total of 239.

Lovell made NSW pay for letting slip two chances during his knock. Jack Edwards put down Lovell when he was on 22 off Hazlewood's bowling. The fifth-gamer was given another life on 53 when Oliver Davies dropped a catch at first slip.

His unbeaten century continues a superb game for Lovell, who took 3 for 13 with the ball from just 4.3 overs to clean up the hosts' tail, having come into the game off the back of making an unbeaten 250 for Queensland's second XI against Victoria's second XI a fortnight ago.

After McDermott's departure, he added 99 more with Lachlan Hearne who made 58. Hearne fell late in the day to Ryan Hadley , who picked up 2 for 63. Tanveer Sangha also has two wickets after claiming McDermott.