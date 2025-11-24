Matches (10)
Stumps • Starts 11:30 PM
14th Match, Sydney, November 22 - 25, 2025, Sheffield Shield
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
(5 ov) 391/9d & 9/0
Tasmania FlagTasmania
623/8d

Day 3 - NSW trail by 223 runs.

Current RR: 1.80
Chaudhary stars with maiden first-class hundred in Tasmania's 623

Tim Ward also scored a fluent hundred as the visitors piled up their second highest Sheffield Shield total

AAP
24-Nov-2025 • 1 hr ago
Nikhil Chaudhary made his maiden first-class century, New South Wales vs Tasmania, Sheffield Shield, Cricket Central, November 24, 2025

Nikhil Chaudhary made his maiden first-class century  •  Getty Images

New South Wales 391 for 9 dec and 9 for 0 trail Tasmania 623 for 8 dec (Chaudhary 163, Ward 119, Jewell 102, Hope 91, Sangha 4-175) by 223 runs
Nikhil Chaudhary became the first Indian to hit a Sheffield Shield hundred this century, helping put Tasmania in a position of utter dominance against New South Wales.
Chaudhary blazed his way to 163 for Tasmania before they declared at 623 for 8 late on day three and with a lead of 232 at Sydney's Cricket Central.
Sam Konstas and Ryan Hicks then survived a tricky five overs as the Blues went to stumps at nine without loss and needing to fight to hang on for a draw.
After Caleb Jewell hit 102 for Tasmania on Sunday, Tim Ward and Chaudhary both reached triple figures on Monday in the team's second-highest Shield score.
Ward was dominant through the offside against his native state for his first red-ball century of the Shield summer, but it was Chaudhary who made history.
Born in Delhi and having represented Punjab in one-day cricket, Chaudhary moved to Australia in 2020. He became stuck in the country through the Covid-19 pandemic, and has since become a permanent resident while still being an Indian citizen.
The spin-bowling allrounder was spotted in Queensland club cricket by Tasmania's assistant coach James Hopes, who recommended him to Hobart for the BBL two summers ago.
Chaudhary then moved to Tasmania at the start of last summer, and got his chance in the one-day cup this season. He took a five-wicket haul on Shield debut against Queensland last month, before having his way with the bat on Monday.
The 29-year-old hit five sixes in his 184-ball knock, going after Tanveer Sangha late in the day.
Four times Chaudhary slog-swept Sangha over the rope in the final hour of play, bringing up his 150 when he put the legspinner on the grandstand roof.
A handful of Indian players have previously featured in the Shield, with former Test allrounder Rusi Surti hitting a century and taking a hat-trick for Queensland in the 1970s.
Aside from Chaudhary, Ward was the other Tasmanian to impress on Monday with 119.
He was dominant through the offside, regularly cover driving, and brought up his ton when he hit Sangha to the boundary.
Bradley Hope also threw away the chance to join Chaudhary, Ward and Jewell as centurions, when he cut a Sangha lop hop to point.
Tasmania entered the round last on the ladder, one of four teams with one win, two losses and a draw to start the season.
Nikhil ChaudharyCaleb JewellTim WardRusi SurtiBradley HopeTasmaniaNew South WalesAustraliaNSW vs TasmaniaSheffield Shield

NSW Innings
Player NameRB
SJ Konstas
not out615
RR Hicks
not out315
Total9(0 wkts; 5 ovs)
Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC440031.74
QLD411217.58
WA412112.31
NSW412112.25
SOA412111.9
TAS41219.92
Full Table