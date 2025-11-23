Jewell ton leads Tasmania reply amid double subsitition

Tasmania 196 for 2 (Jewell 102, Ward 53*) trail New South Wales 391 for 9 dec (Patterson 80, Shaw 68, Philippe 52, Hicks 50) by 195 runs

Tasmania opener Caleb Jewell stepped up with a century in the absence of Test debutant Jake Weatherald to put his side in a strong position in their Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales.

Jewell's 102, his ninth first-class century, lifted the visitors to 196 for 2 at Cricket Central at stumps on day two in reply to NSW's 391 for 9 declared.

Tasmania's plans were disrupted by a concussion to allrounder Aidan O'Connor and a leg injury to fellow allrounder Mitch Owen on day one. They were replaced by pace bowler Jackson Bird and batter Charlie Wakim.

The competition has this year introduced injury substitutes who can play in a game under set conditions, so Wakim will be able to bat.

Tasmania opened their batting with left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and he performed a sterling job in his knock of 21 supporting Jewell in a 56-run opening stand.

Jewell, who pulled the ball with venom in an innings that included 11 boundaries, found another ally in Tim Ward , who finished the day unbeaten on 53.

It was Jewell's first Shield century of the summer and came at just the right time with regular opening partner Weatherald on Test duty.

NSW had earlier resumed on 214 for 2 after a rain-interrupted opening day. Left-hander Kurtis Patterson added just one to his overnight tally before being run out for 80.

From there the visitors were able to keep chipping away to take wickets at regular intervals but Lachlan Shaw and Josh Philippe ensured NSW reached a solid total before their declaration.

Tasmania quick Riley Meredith finished with 3 for 77 to take his season tally to 15 wickets in just five innings. The consistency of the 29-year-old paceman has been a highlight this season where he has captured three wickets in an innings on five occasions.