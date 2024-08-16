Matches (17)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
ENG v SL (1)
One-Day Cup (8)
WI vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (1)

AMSKS vs BDD, 7th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Aug 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Kabul, August 16, 2024, Shpageeza Cricket League
PrevNext
Amo Sharks FlagAmo Sharks
Boost Defenders FlagBoost Defenders
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
AMSKS Win & Bat
BDD Win & Bat
AMSKS Win & Bowl
BDD Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:39
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
Match details
Kabul International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match days16 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Shpageeza Cricket League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MAK22041.600
BEAD32140.426
BDD22040.248
AMSKS2020-0.177
SGT3030-1.602
HKS-----
KABUL-----
PLZ-----
Full Table