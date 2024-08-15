Matches (18)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (8)
ZIM Emerging vs SA Emerging, 2nd unofficial ODI at Bulawayo, ZIM vs SA [Emerging], Aug 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd unofficial ODI, Bulawayo, August 15, 2024, South Africa Emerging Players tour of Zimbabwe
What will be the toss result?
ZM-EM Win & Bat
SA-EM Win & Bat
ZM-EM Win & Bowl
SA-EM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ZIM Emerging
SA Emerging
W
W
W
A
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|15 August 2024 - day (50-over match)