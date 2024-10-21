Bangladesh opt to bat, debuts for Jaker Ali and Breetzke

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto decided to bat against South Africa in the first Test, in hazy Dhaka on Monday.

Both teams have four frontline bowlers with Bangladesh going with spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam and a lone pace bowler in Hasan Mahmud. South Africa have picked two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt, and two fast bowlers in Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder.