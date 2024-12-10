South Africa bat first against Pakistan; Nortje out with toe injury

Toss South Africa chose to bat against Pakistan

South Africa have elected to bat first after winning the toss in Durban.

In the first of three T20Is, South Africa captain Heinrich Klaasen said he expected the wicket to be flat. "We're looking forward to putting up a big score and for the guys to get an opportunity tonight," he said. "We need to expand our pool ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and we want to see where the guys are at. Pakistan have a quality bowling attack, and have played good cricket in Australia and Zimbabwe."

South Africa have a new-look side with none of the players involved in the Test series win over Sri Lanka, which concluded on Monday in Gqeberha, in the mix.

There are a number of T20I stalwarts in the side, with Klaasen, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks all starting, while allrounder George Linde has returned to the international setup after 2021.

From South Africa's point of view, Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the match "due to a left big toe contusion", while Tabraiz Shamsi was not considered for selection "as he joined the squad today following the conclusion of the Global Super League".

Mohammad Rizwan , the Pakistan captain, acknowledged he would also have batted first. "We've got some young guys and some with experience. But we want to look at how to bring players in from the domestic circuit and turn them into future stars," he said. "Every fast bowler loves bowling in South Africa, and we get a lot of support here."

Salman Ali Agha, who captained Pakistan in the recent T20I series in Zimbabwe, dropped to the bench, with Pakistan playing an extended bowling attack featuring Abbas Afridi at No. 7, and two spinners in Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.

South Africa: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Mathew Breetzke, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (capt, wk), Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Andile Simelane, Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Ottneil Baartman