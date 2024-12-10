Matches (10)
WI vs BAN
SA vs SL
BAN vs IRE [W]
AUS vs IND
SA vs ENG [W]
Sheffield Shield
SMAT
South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Durban,SA vs PAK, Dec 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (N), Durban, December 10, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Africa
L
L
W
L
L
Pakistan
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK7 M • 169 Runs • 28.17 Avg • 110.45 SR
PAK6 M • 126 Runs • 25.2 Avg • 84.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 11.6 SR
PAK5 M • 11 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 8.54 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
SA
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Kingsmead, Durban
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3026
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|10 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
South Africa vs Pakistan News
Babar and Naseem return for South Africa Tests, but there's no place for Afridi
Afridi's omission makes it unlikely that he will win his place back for Pakistan's home Test series against West Indies in January
Klaasen to lead SA in Pakistan T20Is; Nortje and Shamsi return
Markram, Jansen, Maharaj, Rabada and Stubbs, who are all playing the Test series against Sri Lanka, will miss the T20Is
Injured Coetzee ruled out of second Sri Lanka Test and all-format Pakistan series
He will be replaced in the squad by fast bowler Kwena Maphaka