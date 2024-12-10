Matches (10)
South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Durban,SA vs PAK, Dec 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Durban, December 10, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
4:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Babar Azam
7 M • 169 Runs • 28.17 Avg • 110.45 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
6 M • 126 Runs • 25.2 Avg • 84.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Haris Rauf
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 11.6 SR
Sufiyan Muqeem
5 M • 11 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 8.54 SR
Squad
PAK
SA
Player
Role
Mohammad Rizwan † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Abbas Afridi 
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Irfan Khan 
Middle order Batter
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Omair Yousuf 
Batter
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Tayyab Tahir 
Middle order Batter
Usman Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
Kingsmead, Durban
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3026
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days10 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
