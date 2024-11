Sri Lanka begin crucial South Africa tour in happy hunting ground

No bowler in this match knows the Kingsmead surface better than. He was born in Durban, has played all his first-class cricket for the KwaZulu Natal Dolphins, and averages 21.52 in Tests at the venue. Though he has 54 Tests on his resume now, he's only played three in his hometown, though. Partly, this is down to Covid. But one of those matches was against Sri Lanka, on that 2019 tour, and he took three wickets for 87 runs in that match. This sounds like it wasn't especially impressive, but when one of the greatest innings of all time is being played by the opposition, it's not terrible. He is also five years down the road in his development now, and at 34, should be in his spin-bowling prime. How Maharaj fares against Sri Lanka's batters will go a long way to determining this series, you suspect.