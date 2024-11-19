Bavuma, Coetzee, Jansen return for South Africa's home Tests against Sri Lanka

Temba Bavuma , South Africa's Test captain, has recovered from his elbow injury in time to be available for their two-Test series at home against Sri Lanka. Bavuma will lead a 14-man side which also features Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee , both back the Test squad after 11 months.

"We've picked the strongest possible side to ensure we stay competitive and keep our hopes alive for a place in the World Test Championship final," head coach Shukri Conrad said in a CSA statement. "It's great to have Temba back leading the side after his recovery. His leadership and skill are invaluable to the team. I'd also like to thank Aiden for stepping up and captaining the side so successfully during the Bangladesh series.

"It's also pleasing to welcome back Marco and Gerald to the Test side. Both have worked incredibly hard during their conditioning programmes, and it's great to see them back in the fold, ready to contribute to the team.

"This time, we've named a squad of 14 instead of the usual 15 to allow players on the periphery of selection the opportunity to play first-class cricket for their respective provincial teams."

There was no place for Dane Piedt from South Africa's recent away tour of Bangladesh. Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy are the two frontline spinners selected. The trio of Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson and Wiaan Mulder will complete the pace-bowling options alongside Jansen and Coetzee.

South Africa are chasing their maiden WTC final appearance and need to win all four Tests at home - two against Sri Lanka and two against Pakistan that follow - to be assured of a place in the title round. They could still make it, based on results elsewhere, with three wins out of four.

The two-Test series begins in Durban on November 27 before the teams move to Gqeberha for the second Test starting December 5.

South Africa squad for Test series against Sri Lanka

Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne