Batters star as Pakistan complete their highest successful chase in T20Is

Brits' career-best 78 took South Africa to 150 but Maroof, Ameen and Riaz kept their composure in a chase that went down to the last ball

Pakistan 151 for 5 (Maroof 37, Ameen 33, Kapp 1-24) beat South Africa (Brits 78, Wolvaardt 44, Sadia 1-22) by five wickets

Chasing 151, the batters kept Pakistan in the game all through. While four run-outs did not help the cause, they stitched important partnerships as Pakistan got over the line off the final ball with Riaz heaving one away to deep midwicket.

Sent into bat, South Africa openers Laura Wolvaardt (44) and Brits crafted an 85-run opening stand. Marizanne Kapp and Brits then got together adding 58 off just 37 for the second wicket with the latter being the aggressor. Brits brought up her eighth T20I fifty off 44 balls and opened up her shoulders soon after.

In all, she struck nine fours and a six before falling in the last over. South Africa pumped 54 runs in their last six overs to reach 150 for 3.

Pakistan, however, went about their reply in a professional manner. They lost Shawaal Zulfiqar early to Kapp but Ameen and Maroof added a stand of 30 for the second wicket to keep the chase going before Ameen started the run-out spree, falling in the ninth over. Ten balls later, it was captain Nida Dar who was found short of her crease.

Maroof and Riaz then got together and stabilised the required rate with an 18-ball 34 stand for the fourth wicket. After another run-out ensued, Riaz and Muneeba Ali added a 43-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take Pakistan closer.