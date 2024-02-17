Matches (31)
1st T20I (N), Dambulla, February 17, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
160
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(9/20 ov, T:161) 71/3

Afghanistan need 90 runs in 66 balls.

Current RR: 7.88
 • Required RR: 8.18
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 35/2 (7.00)
Report

Afghanistan bowl in T20I series opener against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan have brought in Naveen, Janat and Najibullah while the hosts have made a number of changes

Madushka Balasuriya
17-Feb-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Ibrahim Zadran and Wanindu Hasaranga pose with the T20I series trophy  •  AFP/Getty Images

Ibrahim Zadran and Wanindu Hasaranga pose with the T20I series trophy  •  AFP/Getty Images

Afghanistan opt to bowl vs Sri Lanka
Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl in the first T20I in Dambulla. It'll be the first time in five years Sri Lanka will be playing in Dambulla, a stadium that is also today hosting its first-ever men's T20I.
Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran said he was unsure about the behaviour of the wicket, and as such bowling first was the safer option. Afghanistan have brought in Naveen-ul-Haq, Karim Janat and Najibullah Zadran.
Sri Lankan captain Wanindu Hasaranga said he would have bowled first as well but was confident the team balance would lend itself to batting first. The hosts have made quite a few changes in the XI from the ODIs with Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjaya de Silva entering the playing XI.
In terms of the pitch and conditions, the weather is dry with a cool breeze blowing across the stadium. Tino Mawayo in his pitch report said that the wicket looked like a good batting surface but that it was quite dry, meaning there could be some turn later on. There might also be some early movement under lights for the seamers.
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana
Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim (Zadran capt), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran , Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
Afghanistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Ibrahim Zadran
not out3626
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
caught136
Gulbadin Naib
bowled1617
Azmatullah Omarzai
caught25
Extras(b 4)
Total71(3 wkts; 9 ovs)
