Wellington vs Canterbury, 22nd Match at Wellington, Super Smash, Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
22nd Match (D/N), Wellington, January 22, 2025, Super Smash
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Wellington
W
L
L
W
L
Canterbury
L
L
W
L
W
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WELL5 M • 230 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 143.75 SR
WELL10 M • 227 Runs • 22.7 Avg • 127.52 SR
CANT10 M • 342 Runs • 34.2 Avg • 159.81 SR
CANT8 M • 290 Runs • 41.43 Avg • 131.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WELL10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 17.07 SR
WELL6 M • 9 Wkts • 9 Econ • 15.33 SR
CANT7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.48 Econ • 15.09 SR
CANT6 M • 9 Wkts • 7.48 Econ • 15.33 SR
Squad
WELL
CANT
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
Match details
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|22 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)