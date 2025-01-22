Matches (9)
SA20 (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
BPL (2)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (1)
Super Smash (1)

Wellington vs Canterbury, 22nd Match at Wellington, Super Smash, Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match (D/N), Wellington, January 22, 2025, Super Smash
Wellington FlagWellington
Canterbury FlagCanterbury
Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
TB Robinson
5 M • 230 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 143.75 SR
NF Kelly
10 M • 227 Runs • 22.7 Avg • 127.52 SR
CJ Bowes
10 M • 342 Runs • 34.2 Avg • 159.81 SR
TWM Latham
8 M • 290 Runs • 41.43 Avg • 131.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LV van Beek
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 17.07 SR
BV Sears
6 M • 9 Wkts • 9 Econ • 15.33 SR
ZGF Foulkes
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.48 Econ • 15.09 SR
W O'Rourke
6 M • 9 Wkts • 7.48 Econ • 15.33 SR
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Series
Season2024/25
Match days22 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTAGO843180.545
CD752160.162
ND63214-0.454
AUCK72312-0.145
CANT62480.116
WELL6248-0.409
Full Table