Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (2)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Auckland vs Canterbury, 29th Match at Rangiora, Ford Trophy, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
29th Match, Rangiora, February 23, 2025, The Ford Trophy
What will be the toss result?
AUCK Win & Bat
CANT Win & Bat
AUCK Win & Bowl
CANT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Auckland
W
L
W
W
L
Canterbury
W
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 15:14
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Auckland won by 7 wickets (with 134 balls remaining) (DLS method)
29-Oct-2024
Canterbury won by 5 wickets (with 5 balls remaining) (DLS method)
23-Feb-2024
Canterbury won by 119 runs
05-Feb-2024
Auckland won by 5 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
02-Dec-2023
Auckland won by 7 wickets (with 166 balls remaining)
01-Feb-2023
Match details
|Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|23 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
The Ford Trophy News
Chad Bowes smashes record for fastest List A double-century
He got there in 103 balls, breaking the record previously held jointly by Travis Head and N Jagadeesan in men's List A cricket