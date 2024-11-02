Matches (22)
Auckland vs Northern Dis, 13th Match at Hamilton, Ford Trophy, Nov 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match, Hamilton, November 03, 2024, The Ford Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Auckland
L
W
L
W
W
Northern Dis
L
L
W
A
L
Match centre Ground time: 15:25
Match details
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|03 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
