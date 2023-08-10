Klaasen's belligerent 60 leads Invincibles to record win over Originals

Oval Invincibles 186 for 5 (Klaasen 60, Roy 59) beat Manchester Originals 92 (Overton 37, Johnson 3-1, Narine 3-12) by 94 runs

Heinrich Klaasen 's belligerent half-century led the way as Oval Invincibles thrashed the Manchester Originals by a record margin of 94 runs in the Hundred.

The South African international thrashed 60 from 27 balls with six sixes, sharing a stand of 91 for the second wicket with Jason Roy (59 from 42) as the hosts piled up 186 for 5, Jamie Overton the pick of the visitors' attack with 2 for 21.

Originals capitulated in reply with debutant Spencer Johnson returning the most economical figures ever seen in the Hundred, 3 for 1 from a full 20 balls and Sunil Narine taking 3 for 12. Only Overton, with a late 37 from 21 balls, put up any resistance as they were bowled out for 92.

The Hundred's customary introductory flames were overshadowed by early pyrotechnics on the pitch from Invincibles openers Roy and Will Jacks.

The latter made an electric start as he smote one six over cover before scattering the crowd with another mighty blow as 52 came from the powerplay. There was a sense of relief among Originals when he departed for 32 off 13, but they'd figured without Klaasen.

A huge early six off Paul Walter signalled his intent while a second just failed to clear the ground, much to the relief of residents in nearby Clayton Road. These were two of five sixes which took Klaasen to 50 in 23 balls. A sixth followed before Josh Little ended the fun.

At that stage Invincibles were threatening the highest-ever Hundred score of 208 for 5 by Originals last season, but they fell away towards the end.

Sunil Narine celebrates the wicket of Laurie Evans • ECB via Getty Images

Roy, who successfully reviewed after being given out lbw on 23, was pedestrian in comparison to Klaasen, but nevertheless peppered the ropes in his own accomplished half-century from 34 balls. However, he was one of two victims for Overton in the pace bowler's last set as the hosts reached 186.

Jos Buttler produced an early trademark scoop for six in the chase, but Johnson cranked up the pressure on his competition debut with 10 balls for one run. It meant Phil Salt took nine balls to get off the mark and the pressure told as he skied one from Gus Atkinson to Nathan Sowter in the deep.

A paltry 19 came from the powerplay and while Buttler survived a close shout for a run out the rate continued to escalate. Narine's wily spin accounted for Laurie Evans and Max Holden in the same set, the latter making a duck for the second game in a row, victim of a good catch by man of the moment Klaasen.