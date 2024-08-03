Matches (18)
Phoenix vs Brave, 13th Match at Birmingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Birmingham, August 03, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Birmingham Phoenix (Men) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Men)
Southern Brave (Men) FlagSouthern Brave (Men)
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 02:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BM Duckett
8 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 136.42 SR
JL Smith
7 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 160.5 SR
JM Vince
9 M • 265 Runs • 33.13 Avg • 141.71 SR
FH Allen
7 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 154.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AF Milne
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.9 Econ • 12.91 SR
BAC Howell
8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 15 SR
TS Mills
9 M • 17 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 10 SR
CJ Jordan
7 M • 11 Wkts • 9.32 Econ • 11 SR
SQUAD
BP-M
SB-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Moeen Ali (c)
Batting Allrounder
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Aneurin Donald 
Batter
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
James Fuller 
Allrounder
Tom Helm 
Bowler
Benny Howell 
Allrounder
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Rishi Patel 
Middle order Batter
Will Smeed 
Top order Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tim Southee 
Bowler
Chris Woakes 
Allrounder
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2024
Match days03 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M22041.295
TR-M32140.700
SB-M32140.493
BP-M3214-0.556
WF-M31220.386
LS-M3122-0.030
NSC-M2112-0.572
MO-M3030-1.659
Full Table