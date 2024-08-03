Matches (18)
Phoenix vs Brave, 13th Match at Birmingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match, Birmingham, August 03, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Phoenix
L
W
L
W
W
Brave
W
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BP-M8 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 136.42 SR
BP-M7 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 160.5 SR
SB-M9 M • 265 Runs • 33.13 Avg • 141.71 SR
SB-M7 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 154.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BP-M9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.9 Econ • 12.91 SR
BP-M8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 15 SR
SB-M9 M • 17 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 10 SR
SB-M7 M • 11 Wkts • 9.32 Econ • 11 SR
SQUAD
BP-M
SB-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|03 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
