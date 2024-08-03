Matches (18)
Rockets vs Fire, 14th Match at Nottingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Nottingham, August 03, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Trent Rockets (Men) FlagTrent Rockets (Men)
Welsh Fire (Men) FlagWelsh Fire (Men)
Tomorrow
5:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SR Hain
9 M • 208 Runs • 29.71 Avg • 141.49 SR
JE Root
7 M • 175 Runs • 29.17 Avg • 157.65 SR
JM Clarke
10 M • 221 Runs • 31.57 Avg • 130 SR
SS Eskinazi
7 M • 205 Runs • 29.29 Avg • 155.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Wood
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 21.25 SR
L Gregory
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.98 Econ • 15.62 SR
DJ Willey
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 12.5 SR
DA Payne
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 14.09 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
TR-M
WF-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Lewis Gregory (c)
Allrounder
Tom Alsop 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Cook 
Bowler
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Calvin Harrison 
Bowling Allrounder
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Adam Lyth 
Batter
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Bowler
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
Jordan Thompson 
Bowling Allrounder
John Turner 
Bowler
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2024
Match days03 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M22041.295
TR-M32140.700
SB-M32140.493
BP-M3214-0.556
WF-M31220.386
LS-M3122-0.030
NSC-M2112-0.572
MO-M3030-1.659
Full Table