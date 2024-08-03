Matches (18)
Men's Hundred (3)
WI vs SA (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
SL vs IND (1)
TNPL (1)
Canada T20 (2)
Rockets vs Fire, 14th Match at Nottingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match (N), Nottingham, August 03, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rockets
W
L
W
W
L
Fire
W
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TR-M9 M • 208 Runs • 29.71 Avg • 141.49 SR
TR-M7 M • 175 Runs • 29.17 Avg • 157.65 SR
WF-M10 M • 221 Runs • 31.57 Avg • 130 SR
WF-M7 M • 205 Runs • 29.29 Avg • 155.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TR-M10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 21.25 SR
TR-M10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.98 Econ • 15.62 SR
WF-M10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 12.5 SR
WF-M9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 14.09 SR
SQUAD
TR-M
WF-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|03 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
