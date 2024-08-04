Jonny Bairstow the difference as Trent Rockets botch another chase

Welsh Fire held on for a vital win at Trent Bridge with the hosts dazed by spin in consecutive matches

Welsh Fire 129 for 6 (Bairstow 55, Abell 33, Cook 2-22) beat Trent Rockets 125 for 8 (Hales 23, Rauf 2-15, Payne 2-18) by four runs

Jonny Bairstow edged out his long-time teammate Joe Root in the battle of the England legends as Welsh Fire beat Trent Rockets in a thrilling encounter at a raucous Trent Bridge in The Hundred.

Rockets appeared to be favourites for most of the match until the final dramatic moments, when a series of brilliant outfield catches by Fire flipped the game in their favour. David Payne and Haris Rauf then delivered a nerveless final set to clinch the win by four runs.

The spectacular finale saw four wickets fall in the final 10 balls, with Rashid Khan - the first of the four to fall - becoming the second Rockets batter to be run out after Root had earlier been dismissed in slapstick fashion for 17, via a brilliant throw from Joe Clarke at backward point.

Sam Hain was involved in both mix-ups, and although he remained unbeaten at the death, his 26-ball 22 was not enough to get the job done.

With Fire asked to bat first, Bairstow was the most fluent of all the batters on show, his 45-ball 55 proving to be the standout knock of a game in which the spinners held sway.

His contest with Root, who bowled a series of round-arm off-breaks from around the wicket, going for just 19 runs from his 20-ball quota, was one of numerous subplots as Fire fought for every run they could scavenge on a pitch taking appreciable spin.

Their 129 for 6 represented a fighting score, but with Root going nicely in reply after a brisk start from Alex Hales and Tom Banton, Rockets looked to be in control. A win would have taken them top of the table; instead, due to that extraordinary comeback, Fire have roared back into the mix.

Meerkat Match Hero Jonny Bairstow said: "We've had a couple of close ones, it's that kind of competition, and it's bringing out different qualities in different players, especially the way our bowlers closed the game out, and the way that Abes [Tom Abell] captained - being brave at times when he needed to be.

"In the field if you can get two run outs, it's always pretty handy. It's two wickets that the bowlers don't have to get, and the fielding was exemplary from all the boys. We've had a couple of defeats but nobody's got too downbeat, everyone's stayed pretty level, and we've spoken about going out and relishing he challenge."