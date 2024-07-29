Manchester Originals defy record Rockets stand to seal thrilling one-run win

Pacy Filer in the wickets, but Sciver-Brunt and Gardner looked to have done enough to win

Manchester Originals 137 for 6 (Jones 34, Bryce 32, Graham 2-31) beat Trent Rockets 136 for 4 (Sciver-Brunt 56*, Gardner 36, Filer 2-26) by one run

Manchester Originals held their nerve with ball in hand to defy a record partnership between Nat Sciver-Brunt and Ash Gardner and take the victory at Emirates Old Trafford in The Hundred.

Sciver-Brunt (56 not out) and Australian all-rounder Gardner (36) combined for a record fourth-wicket partnership of 86 and looked primed to take Trent Rockets over the line, but with three balls left and victory in sight Kathryn Bryce dismissed Gardner to drag the game back in the home side's favour.

Ultimately Sciver-Brunt needed a final-ball boundary to win the game, but could only manage two.

Bryce's momentum-swinging intervention rounded off a team performance for Manchester Originals, who would have been happy to post 137 for 6 on a slow pitch after being asked to bat first.

Early wickets in Trent Rockets' reply from the pacy and impressive Lauren Filer saw the Originals ahead of the ledger as far as WinViz was concerned, but once Sciver-Brunt and Gardner came together the Rockets appeared increasingly comfortable despite the rising run-rate.

When Sciver-Brunt hit Ecclestone for two fours within the final 15 deliveries, she appeared to have done enough to make it two wins from two for her team but Bryce and the Originals had the final say to get off the mark in the fourth year of The Hundred.

Meerkat Match Hero Filer said: "It was a real team performance today. Everyone did their job and it's just so good to get over the line.

"The pitch is actually a bit slower than last game. We batted very, very well on it and we thought it was a good total.