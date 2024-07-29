Matches (22)
Originals vs Rockets, 7th Match at Manchester, Women's Hundred, Jul 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Manchester, July 29, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Originals
L
L
W
L
L
Rockets
L
W
W
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MO-W8 M • 274 Runs • 39.14 Avg • 125.11 SR
MO-W9 M • 108 Runs • 18 Avg • 131.7 SR
TR-W10 M • 329 Runs • 54.83 Avg • 155.18 SR
TR-W10 M • 273 Runs • 27.3 Avg • 142.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MO-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 13.66 SR
MO-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 10.7 SR
TR-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 14.54 SR
TR-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 9.45 Econ • 18.33 SR
SQUAD
MO-W
TR-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|29 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
