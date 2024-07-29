Matches (22)
Originals vs Rockets, 7th Match at Manchester, Women's Hundred, Jul 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Manchester, July 29, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Manchester Originals (Women) FlagManchester Originals (Women)
Trent Rockets (Women) FlagTrent Rockets (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Wolvaardt
8 M • 274 Runs • 39.14 Avg • 125.11 SR
S Ecclestone
9 M • 108 Runs • 18 Avg • 131.7 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 329 Runs • 54.83 Avg • 155.18 SR
BF Smith
10 M • 273 Runs • 27.3 Avg • 142.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Ecclestone
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 13.66 SR
FMK Morris
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 10.7 SR
KL Gordon
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 14.54 SR
BF Smith
9 M • 9 Wkts • 9.45 Econ • 18.33 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
MO-W
TR-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Bethan Ellis 
Allrounder
Lauren Filer 
Bowler
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Phoebe Graham 
Bowler
Danielle Gregory 
Bowler
Liberty Heap 
Batter
Eve Jones 
Allrounder
Emma Lamb 
Batting Allrounder
Alice Monaghan 
Allrounder
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fi Morris 
Bowler
Eleanor Threlkeld 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Laura Wolvaardt 
Opening Batter
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2024
Match days29 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
LS-W22040.664
OI-W11022.250
TR-W11021.000
WF-W11020.444
SB-W1010-0.337
MO-W1010-0.444
NSC-W1010-1.000
BP-W2020-1.625
