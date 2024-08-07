Matches (13)
Rockets vs Spirit, 20th Match at Nottingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match, Nottingham, August 07, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rockets
L
W
L
L
L
Spirit
W
W
W
L
T
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TR-W10 M • 355 Runs • 59.17 Avg • 143.72 SR
TR-W10 M • 280 Runs • 28 Avg • 143.58 SR
LS-W10 M • 222 Runs • 22.2 Avg • 142.3 SR
LS-W9 M • 214 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 132.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TR-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.2 Econ • 18.18 SR
TR-W4 M • 7 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 9.71 SR
LS-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.54 Econ • 12.5 SR
LS-W10 M • 7 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 19 SR
SQUAD
TR-W
LS-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|07 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
