Rockets vs Spirit, 20th Match at Nottingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, Nottingham, August 07, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Trent Rockets (Women) FlagTrent Rockets (Women)
London Spirit (Women) FlagLondon Spirit (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:29
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 355 Runs • 59.17 Avg • 143.72 SR
BF Smith
10 M • 280 Runs • 28 Avg • 143.58 SR
DR Gibson
10 M • 222 Runs • 22.2 Avg • 142.3 SR
HC Knight
9 M • 214 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 132.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KL Gordon
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.2 Econ • 18.18 SR
H Graham
4 M • 7 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 9.71 SR
S Glenn
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.54 Econ • 12.5 SR
DR Gibson
10 M • 7 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 19 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
TR-W
LS-W
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2024
Match days07 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W54180.198
NSC-W42151.350
LS-W42150.230
OI-W4215-0.265
BP-W4224-0.575
MO-W4224-0.599
TR-W41320.155
SB-W5041-0.451
Full Table