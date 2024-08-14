Matches (7)
Rockets vs Invincibles, 31st Match at Nottingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

31st Match, Nottingham, August 14, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Trent Rockets (Women) FlagTrent Rockets (Women)
Oval Invincibles (Women) FlagOval Invincibles (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 375 Runs • 62.5 Avg • 142.58 SR
BF Smith
10 M • 202 Runs • 20.2 Avg • 132.02 SR
A Capsey
10 M • 228 Runs • 22.8 Avg • 131.79 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 221 Runs • 36.83 Avg • 134.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Gardner
7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 15 SR
H Graham
7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.89 Econ • 16 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.31 Econ • 15.9 SR
SAE Smale
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 14.9 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
TR-W
OI-W
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2024
Match days14 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W74290.086
OI-W7429-0.016
NSC-W73281.267
TR-W74380.526
LS-W7337-0.088
MO-W7346-0.398
BP-W7346-0.742
SB-W7153-0.493
Full Table