Matches (7)
Men's Hundred (2)
WI vs SA (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Rockets vs Invincibles, 31st Match at Nottingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
31st Match, Nottingham, August 14, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rockets
L
L
W
W
W
Invincibles
L
T
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TR-W10 M • 375 Runs • 62.5 Avg • 142.58 SR
TR-W10 M • 202 Runs • 20.2 Avg • 132.02 SR
OI-W10 M • 228 Runs • 22.8 Avg • 131.79 SR
OI-W10 M • 221 Runs • 36.83 Avg • 134.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TR-W7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 15 SR
TR-W7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.89 Econ • 16 SR
OI-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.31 Econ • 15.9 SR
OI-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 14.9 SR
SQUAD
TR-W
OI-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|14 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition News
Trent Rockets eliminate Birmingham Phoenix to keep own knockout hopes alive
Nat Sciver-Brunt and Ash Gardner set up nerve-jangling win at Edgbaston
Mooney's 99*, Bryce's hat-trick flatlines Superchargers
Mooney records second-highest score in the women's Hundred to prevent Superchargers going top
Invincibles replace Spirit in top three with comfortable win
Invincibles still in the hunt for top spot as Winfield-Hill and Kapp ease hosts to London Derby win
Clutch wickets from Perry and Levick see Phoenix hold on
Fire must wait to confirm their knock-out place while Phoenix kept their top-three hopes alive