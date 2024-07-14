Matches (21)
Chepauk vs Dindigul, 13th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jul 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match (N), Coimbatore, July 14, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chepauk
L
W
L
L
W
Dindigul
W
L
L
W
L
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CSG10 M • 354 Runs • 39.33 Avg • 140.47 SR
9 M • 256 Runs • 32 Avg • 119.62 SR
10 M • 390 Runs • 43.33 Avg • 134.48 SR
10 M • 289 Runs • 57.8 Avg • 146.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CSG8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 16.1 SR
CSG10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 19.8 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 14.76 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 20 SR
SQUAD
CSG
DD
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|14 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
