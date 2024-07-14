Matches (21)
Chepauk vs Dindigul, 13th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jul 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match (N), Coimbatore, July 14, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Chepauk Super Gillies FlagChepauk Super Gillies
Dindigul Dragons FlagDindigul Dragons
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B Aparajith
10 M • 354 Runs • 39.33 Avg • 140.47 SR
N Jagadeesan
9 M • 256 Runs • 32 Avg • 119.62 SR
Shivam Singh
10 M • 390 Runs • 43.33 Avg • 134.48 SR
B Indrajith
10 M • 289 Runs • 57.8 Avg • 146.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Silambarasan
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 16.1 SR
RS Shah
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 19.8 SR
S Bhati
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 14.76 SR
CV Varun
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 20 SR
Match details
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
Series
Season2024
Match days14 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
NRK22040.394
LKK22040.350
TRI21121.275
DD21120.022
CSG3122-0.021
SAL3122-0.097
SMP2112-1.452
TT2020-0.400
Full Table