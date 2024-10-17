Matches (9)
ZIM Women vs USA Women, 1st ODI at Harare, ZIM Women vs USA Women, Oct 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI, Harare, October 17, 2024, United States of America Women tour of Zimbabwe
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ZIM Women
Match centre Ground time: 02:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM-W6 M • 163 Runs • 32.6 Avg • 65.72 SR
ZIM-W6 M • 143 Runs • 23.83 Avg • 68.75 SR
USA-W2 M • 81 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 70.43 SR
USA-W2 M • 67 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 54.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM-W6 M • 14 Wkts • 3.65 Econ • 19.85 SR
ZIM-W8 M • 7 Wkts • 3.53 Econ • 40.28 SR
USA-W2 M • 3 Wkts • 4.24 Econ • 34 SR
USA-W2 M • 3 Wkts • 5.18 Econ • 34 SR
Squad
ZIM-W
USA-W
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|09.15 Start, First Session 09.15-12.45, Interval 12.45-13.15, Second Session 13.15-16.45
|Match days
|17 October 2024 - day (50-over match)