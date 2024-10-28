Matches (29)
ZIM Women vs USA Women, 5th ODI at Harare, ZIM Women vs USA Women, Oct 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th ODI, Harare, October 28, 2024, United States of America Women tour of Zimbabwe
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ZIM Women
W
W
W
L
W
USA Women
L
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM-W7 M • 273 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 76.25 SR
ZIM-W7 M • 254 Runs • 50.8 Avg • 76.96 SR
USA-W6 M • 203 Runs • 33.83 Avg • 67.21 SR
USA-W6 M • 165 Runs • 41.25 Avg • 66.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM-W7 M • 16 Wkts • 3.48 Econ • 21.43 SR
ZIM-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 3.76 Econ • 32.2 SR
USA-W6 M • 8 Wkts • 3.7 Econ • 41.75 SR
USA-W6 M • 7 Wkts • 5.37 Econ • 35.57 SR
Squad
ZIM-W
USA-W
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1414
|Hours of play (local time)
|09.15 Start, First Session 09.15-12.45, Interval 12.45-13.15, Second Session 13.15-16.45
|Match days
|28 October 2024 - day (50-over match)