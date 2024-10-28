Matches (29)
ZIM Women vs USA Women, 5th ODI at Harare, ZIM Women vs USA Women, Oct 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th ODI, Harare, October 28, 2024, United States of America Women tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Women FlagZimbabwe Women
United States of America Women FlagUnited States of America Women
Tomorrow
7:15 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
CS Mugeri-Tiripano
7 M • 273 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 76.25 SR
AR Ndiraya
7 M • 254 Runs • 50.8 Avg • 76.96 SR
D Dhingra
6 M • 203 Runs • 33.83 Avg • 67.21 SR
S Sriharsha
6 M • 165 Runs • 41.25 Avg • 66.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JN Nkomo
7 M • 16 Wkts • 3.48 Econ • 21.43 SR
N Sibanda
9 M • 10 Wkts • 3.76 Econ • 32.2 SR
AI Chudasama
6 M • 8 Wkts • 3.7 Econ • 41.75 SR
G Kodali
6 M • 7 Wkts • 5.37 Econ • 35.57 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1414
Hours of play (local time)09.15 Start, First Session 09.15-12.45, Interval 12.45-13.15, Second Session 13.15-16.45
Match days28 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
