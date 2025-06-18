Matches (10)
SUR Women vs LAN Women, 28th Match at London, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match, The Oval, June 18, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Surrey Women FlagSurrey Women
Lancashire Women FlagLancashire Women
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
Surrey WomenSurrey Women
651021
5
Lancashire WomenLancashire Women
633012
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:04
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2025
Match days18 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
