Gloucs Women vs Kent Women, South Group at Bristol, Blast Women League 2, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

South Group, Bristol, June 15, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
Gloucestershire Women FlagGloucestershire Women
Kent Women FlagKent Women
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
Kent WomenKent Women
10100
5
Gloucestershire WomenGloucestershire Women
10100
Match details
County Ground, Bristol
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)start 16.30, First Session 16.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.15, Second Session 18.15-19.45
Match days15 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
