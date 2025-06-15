Matches (21)
MLC (3)
WTC (1)
TNPL (3)
Vitality Blast Men (10)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
IRE vs WI (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Gloucs Women vs Kent Women, South Group at Bristol, Blast Women League 2, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
South Group, Bristol, June 15, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|4
Kent Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
Gloucestershire Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Gloucs Women
L
Kent Women
W
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|County Ground, Bristol
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|start 16.30, First Session 16.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.15, Second Session 18.15-19.45
|Match days
|15 June 2025 - day (20-over match)