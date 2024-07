Anderson to bowl first ball in final Test appearance as England insert West Indies

Anderson made his Test debut at Lord's in May 2003 and will bring his England career to a close at the same venue in July 2024. He is the third-highest Test wicket-taker in the format's history and needs eight wickets in his final appearance to draw level with the late Shane Warne in second.

"What we can expect from Jimmy is complete heart, desire and passion to go out there and win games for England," Stokes said. "His sole goal this week is to go out there and be the performer that he has [been] for such a long period of time. We haven't really spoken about this week and what it holds up in the dressing room because Jimmy is the utter professional. I'm sure that [for the] first ball that gets bowled today, the crowd will be right up."