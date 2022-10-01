Matches (8)
Irani Trophy (1)
Asia Cup (1)
PAK v ENG (1)
CPL (1)
Marsh Cup (1)
WI-W v NZ-W (1)
Road Safety (1)
Legends League (1)
Live
2nd Match, Sylhet, October 01, 2022, Women's Asia Cup

SL Women chose to field.

Current RR: 7.07
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 42/0 (8.40)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
News
Photos
Table
Report

Sri Lanka ask India to take first strike

Rodrigues returns to India's XI while both teams opt to field two seam-bowling options

Chamari Athapaththu and Jemimah Rodrigues share a post-match handshake, Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd women's T20I, Dambulla, June 25, 2022

Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and asked India to field first  •  Sri Lanka Cricket

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs India
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to field in their first Women's T20 Asia Cup game, against India, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Jemimah Rodrigues, who returned to India's squad after missing the England tour because of a wrist injury, slotted straight into the Indian XI. Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh are the only seamers in the Indian side, which has a deep batting line-up with Radha Yadav slotted at No. 10.
Achini Kulasuriya was the only seam-bowler for Sri Lanka, and they have as many as six spinners to choose from.
India have never lost to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup matches, and won the bilateral T20I series 2-1 in June 2022 in Dambulla.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 D Hemalatha, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Deepti Sharma, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Renuka Singh Sri Lanka: 1 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 2 Hasini Perera, 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Nilakshi de Silva, 5 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 6 Kavisha Dilhari, 7 Sugandika Kumari, 8 Malsha Shehani, 9 Oshadi Ranasinghe, 10 Inoka Ranaweera, 11 Achini Kulasuriya
Sri Lanka WomenIndia WomenSri LankaIndiaIND Women vs SL WomenWomen's Asia Cup

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Customize Your Page
Language
English
Hindi
IND Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Shafali Vermacaught1011
S Mandhanacaught67
JI Rodriguesnot out5340
H Kaurnot out2220
Extras(b 1)
Total92(2 wkts; 12.6 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Women's Asia Cup
TEAMMWLPT
BD-W1102
THI-W1010
IND-W----
PAK-W----
SL-W----
UAE-W----
MAL-W----
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your California Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2022 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved