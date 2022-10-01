Sri Lanka ask India to take first strike
Rodrigues returns to India's XI while both teams opt to field two seam-bowling options
Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs India
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to field in their first Women's T20 Asia Cup game, against India, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Jemimah Rodrigues, who returned to India's squad after missing the England tour because of a wrist injury, slotted straight into the Indian XI. Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh are the only seamers in the Indian side, which has a deep batting line-up with Radha Yadav slotted at No. 10.
Achini Kulasuriya was the only seam-bowler for Sri Lanka, and they have as many as six spinners to choose from.
India have never lost to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup matches, and won the bilateral T20I series 2-1 in June 2022 in Dambulla.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 D Hemalatha, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Deepti Sharma, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Renuka Singh Sri Lanka: 1 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 2 Hasini Perera, 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Nilakshi de Silva, 5 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 6 Kavisha Dilhari, 7 Sugandika Kumari, 8 Malsha Shehani, 9 Oshadi Ranasinghe, 10 Inoka Ranaweera, 11 Achini Kulasuriya
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo