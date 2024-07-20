Matches (15)
SL Women vs BAN Women, 4th Match, Group B at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Group B (N), Dambulla, July 20, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SL Women
W
W
W
L
L
BAN Women
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SL-W10 M • 364 Runs • 40.44 Avg • 128.62 SR
SL-W10 M • 251 Runs • 31.38 Avg • 102.86 SR
BAN-W10 M • 200 Runs • 25 Avg • 84.74 SR
BAN-W8 M • 117 Runs • 14.63 Avg • 103.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.53 Econ • 15 SR
SL-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6 Econ • 13.25 SR
BAN-W8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 18.66 SR
BAN-W9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.82 Econ • 21.37 SR
SQUAD
SL-W
BAN-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1961
|Match days
|20 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
