SL Women vs BAN Women, 4th Match, Group B at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Group B (N), Dambulla, July 20, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 364 Runs • 40.44 Avg • 128.62 SR
RMVD Gunaratne
10 M • 251 Runs • 31.38 Avg • 102.86 SR
Nigar Sultana
10 M • 200 Runs • 25 Avg • 84.74 SR
Dilara Akter
8 M • 117 Runs • 14.63 Avg • 103.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SIP Fernando
8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.53 Econ • 15 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6 Econ • 13.25 SR
Rabeya Khan
8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 18.66 SR
Nahida Akter
9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.82 Econ • 21.37 SR
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1961
Match days20 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPT
IND-W----
NEP-W----
PAK-W----
UAE-W----
Group B
TEAMMWLPT
BAN-W----
MAL-W----
SL-W----
THI-W----
Full Table