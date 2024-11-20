Matches (7)
Thunder vs Stars, 33rd Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
33rd Match (N), Sydney, November 20, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Thunder
W
W
L
W
NR
Stars
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W10 M • 349 Runs • 38.78 Avg • 144.21 SR
ST-W8 M • 251 Runs • 31.38 Avg • 133.51 SR
MS-W10 M • 249 Runs • 35.57 Avg • 134.59 SR
MS-W6 M • 154 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 104.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W10 M • 22 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 9.81 SR
ST-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 15.83 SR
MS-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 16.09 SR
MS-W7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 14 SR
Squad
ST-W
MS-W
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.10 start, First Session 18.10-19.40, Interval 19.40-20.00, Second Session 20.00-21.30
|Match days
|20 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
