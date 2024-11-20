Matches (7)
AUS vs PAK
WI vs BAN
Sri Lanka A in Pakistan
Sheffield Shield
WBBL
SL vs NZ

Thunder vs Stars, 33rd Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

33rd Match (N), Sydney, November 20, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Tomorrow
7:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
G Voll
10 M • 349 Runs • 38.78 Avg • 144.21 SR
P Litchfield
8 M • 251 Runs • 31.38 Avg • 133.51 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 249 Runs • 35.57 Avg • 134.59 SR
YH Bhatia
6 M • 154 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 104.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL Bates
10 M • 22 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 9.81 SR
HJ Darlington
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 15.83 SR
SF Day
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 16.09 SR
KJ Garth
7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ST-W
MS-W
Player
Role
Georgia Adams 
Top order Batter
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Samantha Bates 
Bowler
Ella Briscoe 
-
Hannah Darlington 
Bowler
Sienna Eve 
-
Saskia Horley 
Allrounder
Shabnim Ismail 
Bowler
Sammy-Jo Johnson 
Allrounder
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Anika Learoyd 
Middle order Batter
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Claire Moore 
Batter
Taneale Peschel 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Tahlia Wilson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.10 start, First Session 18.10-19.40, Interval 19.40-20.00, Second Session 20.00-21.30
Match days20 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

Hamilton breaks WBBL records with stunning 5 for 8 in Brisbane Heat victory

The left-arm quick, whose school friends are celebrating on the Gold Coast, had never taken a WBBL wicket before this match

Healy out of WBBL, faces race to be fit for India series

The Australia captain has picked up a knee injury and won't feature again for Sydney Sixers

Penna and McGrath star as Strikers end losing streak

Penna lifted a stuttering innings with a 40-ball 60 before McGrath led the bowling show with a four-for

Faltum's best leads Melbourne Renegades to gripping derby victory

Renegades were 48 for 5 before a record-breaking recovery but Stars pushed hard late in their chase

Blistering Voll takes Thunder back to the top of the table

Beth Mooney made 97 for Perth Scorchers but Voll matched her score to seal a superb run chase at the MCG

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W852110.291
MR-W853100.208
BH-W853100.200
HH-W84480.257
PS-W74380.099
SS-W8347-0.425
MS-W7254-0.094
AS-W8264-0.594
Full Table