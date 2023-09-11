Matches (13)
RESULT
Final, Tarouba, September 10, 2023, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Royals WMN FlagRoyals WMN
169/7
Amazon WMN FlagAmazon WMN
(20 ov, T:170) 161/8

Royals WMN won by 8 runs

Player Of The Match
82 (59) & 2/38
hayley-matthews
Player Of The Series
253 runs • 5 wkts
sophie-devine
Matthews' all-round heroics hand Barbados Royals inaugural WCPL title

Matthews' 82 and Wellington's four-for the highlights in narrow win over Amazon Warriors

ESPNcricinfo staff
11-Sep-2023 • 1 hr ago
Hayley Matthews made 82 off 59 balls  •  CPL via Getty Images

Barbados Royals 169 for 7 (Matthews 82, Williams 36, Ismail 4-30) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 161 for 8 (Campbelle 47*, Bates 36, Wellington 4-23, Matthews 2-38) by eight runs
Hayley Matthews' all-around heroics helped Barbados Royals beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight runs in the final as Royals clinched the inaugural Women's Caribbean Premier League title in Tarouba on Sunday. The Royals captain scored a 59-ball 82 to take the team to 169 for 7 and then picked up two wickets with her offspin.
Chasing a competitive total, Amazon Warriors started off well, scoring 47 runs for the loss of one wicket in the powerplay. While Sophie Devine made 22, her opening partner Suzie Bates scored a run-a-ball 36. But Shemaine Campbelle and Natasha McLean picked up pace in the middle order, hitting 47 not out and 28 respectively, with the equation coming down to 29 off 15 balls.
However, McLean's run-out triggered a collapse as Warriors went from 141 for 3 to 161 for 8. Australia legspinner Amanda-Jade Wellington's crucial 19th over fetched her three wickets, with all of Shabika Gajnabi, Shreyanka Patil and Sheneta Grimmond getting stumped in the same over. Wellington finished with excellent figures of 4 for 23, which includes the wicket of Stefanie Taylor just after the powerplay.
Earlier in the game, Royals lost their opener Gaby Lewis for 21 in the fifth over, bowled by Shabnim Ismail, which propelled Matthews to take charge. She hit ten fours and two sixes in her innings and stitched a match-saving stand of 108 runs with Rashada Williams for the second wicket, with the wicketkeeper contributing 36 runs from 23 balls. Ismail then struck twice in the 17th over to remove Williams and Laura Harris as Royals lost four wickets for five runs in 11 balls. Wellington then smashed ten runs in four balls to lift Royals at the end. Ismail added one more wicket to her tally to finish with 4 for 30.
Devine was adjudged the Player of the Series for 253 runs and five wickets in five innings. Shreyanka, the uncapped Indian allrounder, ended the competition as the highest wicket-taker with nine scalps.
Amazon WMN Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SFM Devine
stumped2220
SW Bates
caught3636
SR Taylor
bowled43
SA Campbelle
not out4735
NY McLean
run out2817
S Gajnabi
stumped01
SR Patil
caught13
SS Grimmond
stumped01
S Ismail
caught103
K Ramharack
not out11
Extras(b 5, lb 5, w 2)
Total161(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
Women's Caribbean Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BR-W43160.977
GAW-W42241.417
TKR-W4132-2.294
Full Table
