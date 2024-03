Harmanpreet, Ismail return as Mumbai Indians bowl

Harmanpreet cited the slight unfamiliarity of the surface, which has tended to play a lot quicker than it's known to, as one of the reasons for her decision.

Also back in Mumbai's XI after being forced to miss the previous two games was fast bowler Shabnim Ismail . It meant Issy Wong and legspinner SB Keerthana had to miss out.

Capitals brought back Marizanne Kapp for Annabel Sutherland in a like-for-like swap. Left-arm spinning Australia allrounder Jess Jonassen, who didn't start initially, has retained her place after picking up six wickets in her last two outings.

Both sides have three wins in four games with Capitals ahead on net run rate. Mumbai won by four wickets in a last-ball thriller with Sajana Sanjeevan hitting a six to clinch the game when the two sides met for the first time in the tournament.