12th Match (N), Delhi, March 05, 2024, Women's Premier League
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women
192/4
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
(2.6/20 ov, T:193) 29/3

MI Women need 164 runs in 102 balls.

Current RR: 9.66
 • Required RR: 9.64
forecasterWin Probability:MI-W 3.28%DC-W 96.72%
Report

Harmanpreet, Ismail return as Mumbai Indians bowl

Capitals brought back Marizanne Kapp for Annabel Sutherland

Shashank Kishore
05-Mar-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Shabnim Ismail returned to the Mumbai XI&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

Shabnim Ismail returned to the Mumbai XI  •  BCCI

Mumbai Indians opt to bowl vs Delhi Capitals
Harmanpreet Kaur returned to Mumbai Indians' starting XI for the first game of the Delhi leg, also the reverse fixture to the tournament opener, as she elected to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Harmanpreet cited the slight unfamiliarity of the surface, which has tended to play a lot quicker than it's known to, as one of the reasons for her decision.
Also back in Mumbai's XI after being forced to miss the previous two games was fast bowler Shabnim Ismail. It meant Issy Wong and legspinner SB Keerthana had to miss out.
Capitals brought back Marizanne Kapp for Annabel Sutherland in a like-for-like swap. Left-arm spinning Australia allrounder Jess Jonassen, who didn't start initially, has retained her place after picking up six wickets in her last two outings.
Both sides have three wins in four games with Capitals ahead on net run rate. Mumbai won by four wickets in a last-ball thriller with Sajana Sanjeevan hitting a six to clinch the game when the two sides met for the first time in the tournament.
Delhi Capitals XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu
Mumbai Indians XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
DC-W 96.72%
DC-WMI-W
100%50%100%DC-W InningsMI-W Innings

Current Over 3 • MI-W 29/3

Harmanpreet Kaur c Yadav b Kapp 6 (6b 1x4 0x6) SR: 100
W
MI-W needed 164 runs from 102 balls
MI Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
HK Matthews
not out106
YH Bhatia
bowled63
Nat Sciver-Brunt
bowled53
H Kaur
caught66
Extras(w 2)
Total29(3 wkts; 2.6 ovs)
Women's Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
DC-W43161.251
MI-W43160.402
RCB-W53260.242
UPW-W5234-0.073
GG-W4040-1.804
Full Table
