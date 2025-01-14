Matches (9)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
SA20 (3)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (1)
BBL (1)

AK Women vs CD-W, 15th Match at Napier, Women's Super Smash, Jan 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Napier, January 15, 2025, Women's Super Smash
PrevNext
Auckland Women FlagAuckland Women
Central Districts Women FlagCentral Districts Women
Today
11:40 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 14:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Shahri
5 M • 35 Runs • 8.75 Avg • 83.33 SR
BG Armstrong
4 M • 22 Runs • 7.33 Avg • 95.65 SR
HJ Armitage
5 M • 165 Runs • 41.25 Avg • 98.8 SR
MJ Greig
8 M • 46 Runs • 6.57 Avg • 74.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BG Illing
5 M • 3 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 32 SR
AT Hucker
3 M • 2 Wkts • 6.18 Econ • 34 SR
OJS Bartlett
5 M • 6 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 15.66 SR
CL Green
6 M • 4 Wkts • 6 Econ • 31.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
McLean Park, Napier
Series
Season2024/25
Match days15 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTG-W541160.519
WEL-W330121.052
ND-W421101.158
CAN-W42280.117
AK-W5136-0.796
CD-W5050-1.210
Full Table