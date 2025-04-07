Matches (15)
WI Women vs PAK Women, Warm-up at Lahore, WWCQ Warm-up, Apr 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Warm-up, Lahore, April 07, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches
WI Women chose to bat.

WI-W
PAK-W
Player
Role
Hayley Matthews (c)
Opening Batter
Zaida James 
Allrounder
Shemaine Campbelle 
Middle order Batter
Stafanie Taylor 
Allrounder
Chinelle Henry 
Middle order Batter
Shabika Gajnabi 
Bowler
Jannillea Glasgow 
Bowler
Karishma Ramharack 
Bowler
Ashmini Munisar 
Allrounder
Afy Fletcher 
Bowler
Mandy Mangru 
Batting Allrounder
Aaliyah Alleyne 
Bowler
Cherry-Ann Fraser 
Allrounder
Qiana Joseph 
Allrounder
Rashada Williams 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
TossWest Indies Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days7 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Lubabalo Gcuma
Bangladesh
Shathira Jakir
Match Referee
New Zealand
Trudy Anderson
