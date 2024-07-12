Matches (11)
ENG v WI (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
TNPL (1)
MLC (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
T20 Blast (5)
ZIM v IND (1)
Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Semi-Final at Northampton, Legends WC, Jul 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Semi-Final, Northampton, July 12, 2024, World Championship of Legends
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
W
W
W
W
L
West Indies
L
L
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 17:48
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|12 July 2024 - day (20-over match)