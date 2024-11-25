7 all out! Ivory Coast collapse against Nigeria to record lowest men's T20I total
The 264-run win placed Nigeria at No. 3 in the list for biggest victory margins in men's T20Is
Nigeria 271 for 4 (Salau 112, Okpe 65*, Runsewe 50, Dimitri 1-45) beat Ivory Coast 7 (Useni 3-0, Danladi 3-2, Aho 2-0) by 264 runs
Ivory Coast have entered the record books for the lowest total in a men's T20I, rolling over for just 7 in a 264-run defeat to Nigeria in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group C game on Sunday in Lagos.
Batting first after winning the toss, Nigeria rode on Player-of-the-Match Selim Salau's 53-ball 112 (retired out) and half-centuries from Sulaimon Runsewe (50 in 29) and Isaac Okpe (65* in 23) to put up 271 for 4. It was carnage after that. Left-arm spinner Isaac Danladi and left-arm quick Prosper Useni picked up three wickets each, right-arm quick Peter Aho got two, and Sylvester Okpe got one, with one batter run out, as Ivory Coast were dismissed in 7.3 overs. Opener Ouattara Mohamed was the top-scorer with 4 from six balls. The batters' scores read: 4, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0* and 0.
This was the first instance of a single-digit team total in a men's T20I, and beat the earlier lowest total in the format, 10 all out, which has been recorded twice: Mongolia vs Singapore in September this year and Isle of Man vs Spain last year.
The 264-run win also made it to No. 3 in the list for largest victory margins in men's T20Is. The leader there is the 290 runs Zimbabwe beat Gambia by last month, followed by Nepal's 273-run win over Mongolia at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September 2023.
The win was Nigeria's second in as many games in the group, and Ivory Coast's second loss in as many games - they had been bowled out for 21 to lose by 168 runs to Sierra Leone in their first match. Nigeria are top of the six-team table, while Ivory Coast are bottom.