7 all out! Ivory Coast collapse against Nigeria to record lowest men's T20I total

Batting first after winning the toss, Nigeria rode on Player-of-the-Match Selim Salau 's 53-ball 112 (retired out) and half-centuries from Sulaimon Runsewe (50 in 29) and Isaac Okpe (65* in 23) to put up 271 for 4. It was carnage after that. Left-arm spinner Isaac Danladi and left-arm quick Prosper Useni picked up three wickets each, right-arm quick Peter Aho got two, and Sylvester Okpe got one, with one batter run out, as Ivory Coast were dismissed in 7.3 overs. Opener Ouattara Mohamed was the top-scorer with 4 from six balls. The batters' scores read: 4, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0* and 0.