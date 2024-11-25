Matches (11)
RESULT
5th Match, Lagos, November 24, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group C
Nigeria FlagNigeria
271/4
Ivory Coast
(7.3/20 ov, T:272) 7

Nigeria won by 264 runs

Player Of The Match
112 (53)
selim-salau
Report

7 all out! Ivory Coast collapse against Nigeria to record lowest men's T20I total

The 264-run win placed Nigeria at No. 3 in the list for biggest victory margins in men's T20Is

ESPNcricinfo staff
25-Nov-2024 • 50 mins ago
Generic picture for use when we don't have one for a batter

Getty Images

Nigeria 271 for 4 (Salau 112, Okpe 65*, Runsewe 50, Dimitri 1-45) beat Ivory Coast 7 (Useni 3-0, Danladi 3-2, Aho 2-0) by 264 runs
Ivory Coast have entered the record books for the lowest total in a men's T20I, rolling over for just 7 in a 264-run defeat to Nigeria in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group C game on Sunday in Lagos.
Batting first after winning the toss, Nigeria rode on Player-of-the-Match Selim Salau's 53-ball 112 (retired out) and half-centuries from Sulaimon Runsewe (50 in 29) and Isaac Okpe (65* in 23) to put up 271 for 4. It was carnage after that. Left-arm spinner Isaac Danladi and left-arm quick Prosper Useni picked up three wickets each, right-arm quick Peter Aho got two, and Sylvester Okpe got one, with one batter run out, as Ivory Coast were dismissed in 7.3 overs. Opener Ouattara Mohamed was the top-scorer with 4 from six balls. The batters' scores read: 4, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0* and 0.
This was the first instance of a single-digit team total in a men's T20I, and beat the earlier lowest total in the format, 10 all out, which has been recorded twice: Mongolia vs Singapore in September this year and Isle of Man vs Spain last year.
The 264-run win also made it to No. 3 in the list for largest victory margins in men's T20Is. The leader there is the 290 runs Zimbabwe beat Gambia by last month, followed by Nepal's 273-run win over Mongolia at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September 2023.
The win was Nigeria's second in as many games in the group, and Ivory Coast's second loss in as many games - they had been bowled out for 21 to lose by 168 runs to Sierra Leone in their first match. Nigeria are top of the six-team table, while Ivory Coast are bottom.
Ivory CoastNigeriaNigeria vs Ivory CoastICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group C

Ivory Coast Innings
Player NameRB
OK Mohamed
caught46
KMA Aziz
bowled02
MC Alex
bowled18
KY Wilfried
caught06
D Issiaka
run out04
M Ibrahim
caught16
K Nagnama
lbw02
DKJ Claude
bowled12
QF Djakaridja
bowled05
LKW Ezechiel
not out02
PK Dimitri
lbw02
Total7(10 wkts; 7.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group C

TeamMWLPTNRR
NGA22049.550
BOT22041.737
SLE21123.920
SWZ21120.000
STHEL2020-4.150
CIV2020-10.800
Full Table