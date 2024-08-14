Matches (7)
Men's Hundred (2)
WI vs SA (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Rhinos WMN vs MTN Women, 5th Match at Harare, ZCU Women's 1-Day, Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Harare, August 14, 2024, Zimbabwe Cricket Women's 1-Day Cup
PrevNext
Rhinos Women FlagRhinos Women
Mountaineers Women FlagMountaineers Women
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:18
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
Match details
Old Hararians, Harare
Series
Season2024
Match days14 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Zimbabwe Cricket Women's 1-Day Cup

TEAMMWLPT
TUS-W22020
MTN-W21110
EAG-W21110
RHI-W2020
Full Table