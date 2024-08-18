Matches (10)
WI vs SA (1)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
ENG v SL (1)
PAK vs BAN [A-Team] (1)
One-Day Cup (2)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Tuskers WMN vs MTN Women, 10th Match at Harare, ZCU Women's 1-Day, Aug 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Harare, August 18, 2024, Zimbabwe Cricket Women's 1-Day Cup
PrevNext
Tuskers Women FlagTuskers Women
Mountaineers Women FlagMountaineers Women
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:18
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Old Hararians, Harare
Series
Season2024
Match days18 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Zimbabwe Cricket Women's 1-Day Cup

TEAMMWLPT
EAG-W43130
TUS-W43130
MTN-W42220
RHI-W4040
Full Table